Join fellow Badgers at this timely, virtual event with media attorney and author of The Fight for Free Speech (NYU Press, 2021) Ian Rosenberg ’95 and UW professor emeritus Donald Downs, whose most recent book is Free Speech and Liberal Education (Cato Institute, 2020). Together they will discuss how contemporary free-speech questions facing our country and our campuses are impacted by key Supreme Court decisions featured in Rosenberg’s book.