The Fickell Factor

At the end of November, the UW surprised the college football world by announcing that Luke Fickell would become the Badgers’ next head coach. Fickell, who had spent the previous six seasons at the University of Cincinnati, had led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021, earning several coach-of-the-year awards.

Fickell knows the Big Ten: a graduate of Ohio State, he played for the Buckeyes from 1992 to 1996 and was an assistant coach there from 2002 to 2016. When the 2023 season kicks off, he will become the 30th person to serve as head coach of the Badger football team.

Tomorrow on the UW Now Livestream I’ll Discuss:

I’ll talk about my background and journey to Wisconsin, why UW was a great fit for me and my family and my vision for the success of the football program.

The One Thing I Want Viewers to Know Is:

I want viewers to know how excited I am to be at Wisconsin and how honored I am to be entrusted with this great responsibility.

To Get Smart Fast, See: