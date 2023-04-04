Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

The UW Now

>

The Federal Reserve: Helping or Hindering?

The Federal Reserve: Helping or Hindering?

Badger graduates Dana Peterson MS’02 and Brad Tank MBA ’82 generate insight about the state of banking and investment, as well as the role of the Federal Reserve.

April 04, 2023
The UW Now >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Artificial Intelligence — Facts vs. Fiction

Watch live lightning talks with leading experts who will discuss artificial intelligence.

Read More >
The UW Now,
Livestreams
story

Leadership in Computer Science

Tom Erickson, director of the School of Computer, Data, and Information Science, sees an opportunity to leverage the UW’s computer-science legacy and its interdisciplinary expertise.

Read More >
The UW Now,
College of Letters & Science,
Computing & Data Science

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin’s investiture is April 14. Join us for special events celebrating UW–Madison as we lead up to the big day!