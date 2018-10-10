Reader Feature: Thank You, Professor

Skip Navigation

College is an impressionable time, and a professor can make or break your experience. In its history, the UW has had no shortage of amazing professors who share their knowledge and passion with their students — ultimately inspiring us all to live the Wisconsin Idea.

October 10, 2018
Professor writing on chalkboard.

Photo courtesy of UW Archives

Every Badger grad has that one professor who had a profound influence, whether through inspiring lectures, sage advice, or humor. For this issue of Badger Insider, readers shared with us the thank-you notes they wish they’d given to their favorite professors. Ever wish you could thank the UW professor who changed your life? Now’s your chance.

Thank You, Professor!

