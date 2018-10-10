Thank You, Professor: College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

By Badger Insider Readers

I was on the UW–Madison campus from the fall of 1961 through June of 1971. I earned my BS, MS and PhD degrees at UW–Madison. During those years, there were several professors who changed my life. But ... if I had to choose just one ... it would be Dr. Owen Fennema in the Department of Food Science. He was my major professor for both my MS and PhD degrees. Without going into great detail, Owen changed my life in several ways: he encouraged and helped me write proposals for NIH fellowships during all my years of graduate school. This paid for tuition, books, supplies and had a monthly stipend of $216.67 ... enough for bus fares and rent in those days. These NIH fellowships were very competitive because they came with a military deferment. Without these fellowships, I was on my way to some rice paddy in Vietnam ... perhaps never to return. Instead, I earned a PhD degree and graduated without a dime of student loans. I wanted to minor in business administration, and Owen told me to minor in biochemistry. He reasoned that I had a lifetime ahead of me to take business courses and to learn business, but if I didn't learn biochemistry now, I would never learn it. So true and so profound. After receiving my MS degree, he convinced me to go on for my PhD. Without his encouragement and wise counsel, I would have left after my MS degree. Over the years, the wisdom of his advice proved itself over and over. We stayed very close both professionally and personally after I left Madison. This friendship was a true gift and it lasted until he died in 2012. He was indeed a lifelong mentor.

James Behnke ’66, MS’68, PhD’72

Incline Village, Nevada