Thank You, Professor: Wisconsin School of Business

By Badger Insider Readers

I completed my BBA in the mid-1970s and was lucky to be hired into a tough job market. However, I knew in that first year of working for an automotive parts manufacturer that I wanted to be doing something else in my career. I had several conversations with Professor Neil Ford at the Wisconsin School of Business in 1976. He convinced me to return to campus and get an MBA in marketing. I completed that MBA in 1978 and was hired by a MedTech company. During my 30-year career, I worked for companies that worked with top doctors to find new ways to repair hearts and vascular disease. Professor Ford’s advice switched my career from working with the biggest auto parts retailers to figuring out how to find new therapies for improving the lives of people with cardiovascular disease. Thank you, Professor Ford. You changed the trajectory of my career, life, and the impact I had on the quality of the lives of others.

James Neupert ’75, MBA’78

Atherton, California