Thank You, Professor: School of Education

Alumni give thanks to their favorite professors in the School of Education.

October 10, 2018
Kids with teacher at School of Education.

Photo courtesy of UW Archives

By Badger Insider Readers

Thank you Professor Rothney, the best prof I had at the UW, for encouraging me to become a guidance counselor, in which I served for 29 years.
Victor Carman MS’54
Mason, Ohio

Dr. Richard Smith in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction was my favorite professor at the UW; he was instrumental in teaching me the fine art of editing. I was a master’s degree student with a rather average ability in writing. He patiently worked with me in person on my master’s thesis and other writings. As a result, I not only learned the fine art of editing, I learned the process of how to help others improve writing skills. I went on to instruct high school students in the same way I was instructed, with a very personal interaction. Thank you, Dr. Smith!!!
Susan Lehman MS’74
Middleton, Wisconsin

I graduated in 1994 and have never felt the urge to write in as strongly as I did for this issue. I have been wanting for years and years to thank Professor [Emeritus] Thomas Broman. I was a kinesiology major and had originally planned to go into athletic training or possibly physical therapy. I ultimately went to medical school. I’ve had so many incredible teachers and professors in my 23-plus years of taking classes. But there is one who stands out head and shoulders above the rest. That is Professor Broman. I took his Physician in History class as an undergrad, and I can honestly say I have never had a professor quite like him. He came to every class ready to tell us an amazing story and that’s exactly what he did. I never felt like I was being lectured at. It was like Professor Broman had prepared one long fabulous speech. His passion and excitement were infectious. I hung on his every word and barely took notes yet when exam time came around, I could recapitulate every detail — and, in fact, I got an A on every exam. We learned about Shamen, Galen, Hippocrates, and so many more. And now that I’m a physician, I actually have a historical understanding I think few of my colleagues share. Professor Broman, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart — I will never forget you or the incredible stories that you shared.
Deborah Nucatola ’94
Sherman Oaks, California

Thank You, Professor!

