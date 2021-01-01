State Street Stores

There is only one shop on State Street that comes to mind when someone mentions "the hat store," and that's the Sacred Feather. It first opened in 1975 in the basement of a building on the 500 block of State Street (where Buraka is now). Owners Tony and Annie Badame moved the shop to its current location at 417 State Street in 1980. The Sacred Feather specializes in fine-quality leather goods, but it offers every variety of hat under the sun, from women's styles to rugged Stetsons to foamy Cheeseheads to bright red Turkish fezzes. Many of the Sacred Feather's hats are handmade by local artists, and most of its customers are tourists who stop in while window-shopping.