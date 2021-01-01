My memory serves that the School of Journalism and Mass Communication recently celebrated 100 years at the University of Wisconsin in 2005. Their centennial website stated that “Journalism education at the University of Wisconsin began in 1905 with Willard Grosvenor Bleyer and a single course. The original focus of the program was news-editorial journalism ... In the next few years, courses covered reporting, writing, editing and advanced concepts. The UW established journalism as a department in 1912 and a School of Journalism in 1927. Later on, when people began to study new forms of media, came a broader term: mass communication, which best described teaching, research and service. The term was built into the names of the courses and eventually the name of the school in 1970 when we grew from the School of Journalism to the School of Journalism and Mass Communication.”