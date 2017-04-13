Rocking the Rankings

Madison, Wisconsin, consistently shows up on rankings of the best places to live. Some recent examples include the 30 Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S. (U.S. News & World Report), Top 10 Happiest Cities (National Geographic), and #1 Best U.S. Cities for Quality of Life (NerdWallet.com). Other lists rate the city highly for everything from being the friendliest city, to the safest for pedestrians, to being a top foodie city and a great place to raise a family.
In fact, Madison has appeared in so many top rankings during the last few years that the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau has broken them down by category: nine accolades for being green; seven for promoting good health; five for sports fans; 29 for overall livability; 11 for being best in business; six for excellence in education, art, and architecture; three for families; and 18 for “phenomenal food.”
Given this plethora of praise, we suspect that Madison might also be number one in terms of how many times it’s appeared in top rankings, although we haven’t done the research. Someone should make that a number one priority soon!