During the 1960s, the Department of Speech (now Communication Arts) had a radio lab in Bascom Hall's attic that was used for radio production courses. According to School of Journalism professor emeritus James Hoyt '65, MS'67, PhD'70, the lab you refer to was housed in the room that features a prominent oval window, just above the pillars, at the front of Bascom Hall. The radio lab moved to Van Hise Hall in 1967, and moved again to Vilas Hall when it opened in 1973. The lab, along with the Department of Communication Arts, has been there ever since. As for the Wollensak recorder, it is no longer in use, but was standard equipment in the radio lab for years.