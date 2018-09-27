Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Where’s This W?

Where’s This W?

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
September 27, 2018
Flamingle >

Love content like this? Be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News