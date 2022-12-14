Home
Predictions for 2023
Listen to leading experts as they discuss their predictions for 2023.
December 14, 2022
Brad Tank MBA’82 predicts what the stock market and economy will do in 2023.
Mathlete and professor Jordan Ellenberg discusses the numbers behind predictions and probabilities.
Political scientist Jon Pevehouse looks into the future to see what might develop in Ukraine, Taiwan, and the global economy.
Over the last few cycles, America’s elections have defied expectations. Political scientist Eleanor Powell expects that expectation-defiance to con...
As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy.
Tim Donohue is working to replace black gold with something much greener.
Gregory Nemet explains how small innovations in clean energy can make a big difference.
The electrical grid faces greater demand than ever, while it also faces more threats from extreme weather. Professor Line Roald will speak about those challenges on The UW Now Livestream.
Professor Michael Wagner drops some facts about the prevalence of misinformation in politics.
