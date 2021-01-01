Pail and Shovel Pranks

The pranks you refer to were the work of the infamous Pail and Shovel Party at UW-Madison. Led by James Mallon '79 and Leon Varijan, the party was elected to the Wisconsin Student Association in 1978 and re-elected in 1980. The Pail and Shovel Party is no longer in existence at the UW.

The Pail and Shovel Party, so-named for its campaign promise to convert the UW's budget into pennies for students to collect on Library Mall with pails and shovels, threw expensive campus parties and vowed to “give campus issues the seriousness they deserve.” In the winter of 1979, they erected a gigantic replica of the Statue of Liberty's head and torch on Lake Mendota, a stunt that made it seem like Lady Liberty was emerging from the lake's bottom. The first version of the statue fell victim to arson, but when Pail and Shovel was re-elected, a second Lady Liberty was built. This time, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources demanded she be removed from the ice.