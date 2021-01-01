Pail and Shovel Party

The Wisconsin Student Association (WSA) is a government body representing the then 39,000 students at the University. It controlled a budget of more than $70,000 of student funds. In the spring of 1978, a party named Pail and Shovel swept the WSA elections, getting 1,500 of the 4,500 votes cast. They were re-elected in 1980 for their second term. The Pail and Shovel campaign consisted of bribing voters with play money and slinging mud. “Campaign promises” included installing escalators on Bascom Hill, misusing their funds, flooding Camp Randall for faux naval battles and having all deans stuffed and mounted. These promises never materialized.