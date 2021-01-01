Concerns about exposure to polio were the impetus behind the university’s nude-swimming rule for male students. The Red Gym’s showers were also stocked with a strong soap to prevent the spread of germs. The other reason had more (or less, depending on your perspective) to do with plumbing. Residue from the cotton swimsuits of the time had a tendency to clog the pool’s sand and gravel filtration system, much to the irritation of university plumbers who filled the 20 by 60-foot pool with Lake Mendota “clear blue” water.