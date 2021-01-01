Notable Alumnae

UW alumnae (that's the plural form of female graduate) who fit the bill in all three categories include Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings ’18, author Eudora Welty ’29, playwright and author Lorraine Hansberry x’52, novelist Joyce Carol Oates MA’61 and poet bell hooks MA’76. Other Badger notables include Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson DJS’62, Fox News Channel’s Greta Van Susteren ’76 and CBS News correspondent Rita Braver ’70, who received the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2010.