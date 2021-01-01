Anyone on campus during the last decade knows that Library Mall seems like it’s been under construction more often than not. How many times, exactly, has it been torn up?

The answer is just once — but for a long time. David Null of University Archives says that the mall “was torn up the last time [President Barack] Obama was here [in September 2010],” and it was under construction during the most recent presidential campus visit in September 2012. “It’s just been torn up constantly.” Students who arrived as freshmen in 2008 and graduated in 2012 never saw the mall when it wasn’t sporting some kind of construction equipment.

The main culprit is the utility tunnels beneath the mall, which are some of the oldest on campus and had outlived their useful life. The effort to rebuild the underground systems that provide steam heat, chilled water for cooling, telecommunications and electrical power began on Library Mall in August 2008. As the work continued into 2012, workers began to use the north portion of the mall as a staging area for the Memorial Union Reinvestment project and for a major renovation of the Wisconsin Historical Society vaults, a project that entails rebuilding the retaining walls and balustrade surrounding the building.

The good news is that the new, rebuilt utility tunnels are now large enough that any future maintenance work can be carried on underground, precluding the need to tear up the mall for utility work again.