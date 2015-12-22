Let It Snow

Did you know the earliest recorded snowfall in Madison was a half-inch on Oct. 6, 1964? Or that the snowiest single day in Madison was on Dec. 3, 1990 when 17.3 inches of snow fell? So far this season, there’s been no polar vortex gripping campus, which means no traying down Bascom or staging an epic snowball battle. But when the snow finally does arrive, you can be sure the UW will transform into a winter wonderland.