Believe it or not, the Kohl Center floor is permanently covered with ice — at least between August and April. On basketball game days, the ice is covered up with a Polar Floor layer, followed by the standard wooden court flooring. This flooring comes in four-foot-by-eight-foot grooved sections, each of which is numbered and lettered. Though it takes 15 to 20 carts to hold all of the pieces, the Kohl Center crew has become so good that it takes only 45 minutes for a dozen people to assemble the puzzle — or to disassemble it when going from basketball to hockey. Still, the Kohl Center allocates at least a four-hour turnaround between games, and it often schedules 11 a.m. basketball and 7 p.m. hockey games when the matchups do fall on the same day.
Home
>
What’s Cooler Than Being Cool?
Need Answers? Ask Flamingle HQ