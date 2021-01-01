I’m afraid your neighbors on Monroe Street beat you to the punch. Theta Tau, the oldest and largest professional engineering fraternity in the United States, welcomed its first female member in 1977. Kappa Eta Kappa’s first female member was initiated in 1983. Today, both coed fraternities have grown into diverse organizations welcoming a variety of engineering and other science majors from around the globe for professional and social purposes.
