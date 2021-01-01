According to the Division of University Housing, Jones House was named after Burr W. Jones, a former district attorney for Dane County from 1872 to 1876. Jones was an integral part of the Madison community and worked as a UW Law professor for 30 years. Jones served as the chair of the Democratic Convention in 1892 and was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1922. The Jones House was built in 1938 on the shores of Lake Mendota, and is part of Kronshage Hall.