Lynn, you are correct about Scott Dikkers. According to an article from CityPages, a web magazine based in the Twin Cities, Scott Dikkers was one of many co-creators of The Onion. In 1988, he teamed up with friends Tim Keck and Chris Johnson to start this highly successful newspaper.

Initially, Dikkers contributed a few of his cartoons to The Onion. However, because he was unsure if the paper would be a success, Dikkers did not use his cartoon, “Jim's Journal” in The Onion. Instead, he left “Jim's Journal” at the Daily Cardinal where it had been running since 1987.