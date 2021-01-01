Union South may be younger than our beloved Memorial Union, but it’s no less loved! The original Union South was built in 1971 under the theme “Fewer Walls, More Bridges,” an appropriate mantra in a time of political unrest and campus protest. The old Union South served as a student meeting place until 2006, when UW students voted to fund improvements to both Memorial Union and Union South. Construction began on the new Union South in 2009, and although Memorial Union’s renovations only just wrapped up in the past two years, the new and improved Union South opened to the public on April 15, 2011, this time featuring expanded meeting spaces, an auditorium-style theater, rec centers like a bowling alley and rock wall, and myriad food venues to support the growing student population. Union South serves as a favorite study and recreational spot for students looking for a quiet reading nook, quick bite, music performance, or rock wall to scale.