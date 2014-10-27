Hurray for Homecoming 2014

Talk about a balanced attack. You had a game that was over pretty much before it started. And pre-game festivities that alumni never wanted to end. Add it up, and UW Homecoming 2014 was an all-around Big (Ten) success. On a picture-perfect, sun-drenched autumn weekend in Madison, Badger alumni and fans returned to campus to celebrate Badger spirit and share in what makes the University of Wisconsin-Madison so special.