What made this year’s Homecoming so special for alumni and friends, beyond being able to return to campus in celebration of this beloved tradition? Let’s count the ways.

2: There were two ways alumni could enjoy Homecoming festivities: in person and online.

60: More than 60 Badgers went on the hunt with Bucky (virtually speaking) for UW-themed items around their homes during the online Family-Friendly Scavenger Hunt.

12: During the Multicultural Yard Show, 12 Greek-letter organizations from the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Multicultural Greek Council stepped, strolled, and stomped in front of 421 attendees and raised more than $1,000 for the Divine Nine Garden Plaza.

2,400: The popular Block Party returned and drew more than 2,400 Badgers seeking fun ways to share in the spirit of Homecoming.

500: More than 500 Badgers enjoyed a pep rally on the Terrace stage that featured Badger football great Montee Ball, UW–Madison women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley, the UW Marching Band, and Bucky Badger.

200: The Multicultural Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party drew more than 200 alumni and friends to enjoy some Game Day fun and camaraderie in the Pyle Center.

27–7: The final score of a very satisfying Homecoming game: Wisconsin knocked off the then-ninth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

In addition to WAA’s events, there were activities that took place across campus sponsored by schools and colleges, departments, and student and alumni groups. From the Global Health Tuesday event; UW Homecoming Blood Drive; Distinguished Entrepreneur Lunch; Clean Air, Climate, and Equity event; the discussion of Black student activism at the UW; and the College of Engineering’s All Ways Forward celebration to the School of Journalism and Communication’s open house, UW Homecoming Parade, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. 75 Years of Gamma Epsilon Gala, UW Gospel Choir Reunion, School of Education’s tailgate, and Wisconsin Athletics’ Gospel Celebration featuring The Walls Group, there were numerous ways for Badgers to connect back with the UW.

It all adds up to an unequaled Homecoming success. Now, save the date for UW Homecoming 2022: October 10–15.