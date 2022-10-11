Home
>
Nine for Title IX
Nine for Title IX
October 11, 2022
Share This Story
Related News and Stories
UW–Madison’s new Divine Nine Plaza is more than a series of monuments — it’s a statement about equality.
Get into the Homecoming spirit with this Badger-y jigsaw puzzle.
Relive homecoming 2017 by watching this great highlight video.
The Steve Miller Band’s Homecoming concert raises nearly $750,000 for scholarships.
Relive homecoming 2016 by watching this great highlight video.
It’s Homecoming at UW–Madison: the time for Badgers to come home. That’s really the only reason you need to return. But if you want more, we have 1...
Alumni, students, friends, and fans had such a good time during this year’s Homecoming that they couldn’t stop telling everyone about it … and we m...
Did you know that, in 1948, UW students tried to replace the live badger mascot with a live raccoon? Of course, it didn’t catch on (as if a raccoon...
UW–Madison’s new Divine Nine Plaza is more than a series of monuments — it’s a statement about equality.
Get into the Homecoming spirit with this Badger-y jigsaw puzzle.
Relive homecoming 2017 by watching this great highlight video.
The Steve Miller Band’s Homecoming concert raises nearly $750,000 for scholarships.
Relive homecoming 2016 by watching this great highlight video.
It’s Homecoming at UW–Madison: the time for Badgers to come home. That’s really the only reason you need to return. But if you want more, we have 1...
Alumni, students, friends, and fans had such a good time during this year’s Homecoming that they couldn’t stop telling everyone about it … and we m...
Did you know that, in 1948, UW students tried to replace the live badger mascot with a live raccoon? Of course, it didn’t catch on (as if a raccoon...
UW–Madison’s new Divine Nine Plaza is more than a series of monuments — it’s a statement about equality.
Get into the Homecoming spirit with this Badger-y jigsaw puzzle.
Relive homecoming 2017 by watching this great highlight video.
The Steve Miller Band’s Homecoming concert raises nearly $750,000 for scholarships.
Relive homecoming 2016 by watching this great highlight video.
It’s Homecoming at UW–Madison: the time for Badgers to come home. That’s really the only reason you need to return. But if you want more, we have 1...
Alumni, students, friends, and fans had such a good time during this year’s Homecoming that they couldn’t stop telling everyone about it … and we m...
Did you know that, in 1948, UW students tried to replace the live badger mascot with a live raccoon? Of course, it didn’t catch on (as if a raccoon...