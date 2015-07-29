Grandparents University: Another Outstanding Year of Learning

On the UW campus, three of the most exciting days of 2015 were July 9, 16, and 23. That’s when hundreds of children and their grandparents arrived at Ogg Hall to check in for an incredible two-day learning experience. In total, Grandparents University (GPU) 2015 brought 1,374 participants to campus. Participants were assigned majors ranging from computer science to limnology. These majors provided these young learners and their elders a rare opportunity to work directly with some of the top faculty in the world. This high-quality educational experience is why, year after year, GPU continues to be one of the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s most successful programs.