College is for Badgers Young and Old

Grandparents University marks 17 years of multigenerational learning.

Matt Rogge
August 14, 2017
Alumni with their grandkids at UW-Madison Grandparents University.

A Cross-Generational Badger Learning Experience

For the past 17 years, children and their grandparents have been heading to the UW–Madison campus in July for two days of fun, learning, and Badger spirit.

Grandparents University (GPU) participants choose from one of three sessions and select one of 25 different majors, from astronomy to wildlife ecology. Hands-on learning and creative teaching methods are the norm in this intensive learning experience.

The pioneering program has been copied by universities and colleges across the country. This year’s GPU was a huge success, attracting 1,500 children and grandparents.

Many of the participating grandparents are UW alumni, and GPU gives them a chance to share their alma mater with a new generation — a rare opportunity that the Wisconsin Alumni Association plans to offer for years to come.

