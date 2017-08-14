College is for Badgers Young and Old

A Cross-Generational Badger Learning Experience

For the past 17 years, children and their grandparents have been heading to the UW–Madison campus in July for two days of fun, learning, and Badger spirit.

Grandparents University (GPU) participants choose from one of three sessions and select one of 25 different majors, from astronomy to wildlife ecology. Hands-on learning and creative teaching methods are the norm in this intensive learning experience.

The pioneering program has been copied by universities and colleges across the country. This year’s GPU was a huge success, attracting 1,500 children and grandparents.