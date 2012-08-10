Forever Young, Forever Learning

This July, grandparents and grandchildren from across the United States — and the world! — spent two days on the UW-Madison campus for the 12th annual Grandparents University® (GPU).
Here, we get out our magnifying glasses and take a closer look at one of this year’s new majors. These 18 learners headed out of downtown Madison and into the UW Arboretum during the third session of GPU to explore, have fun ... and get their hands a little dirty.
UW Arboretum Fun Fact
Curtis Prairie is the oldest restored prairie in the world, and its 60 acres boast big bluestem grass and Indian grass that can reach 7 to 8 feet tall.
UW Arboretum Fun Fact
The Arboretum — with a little help from famed naturalist Aldo Leopold — was the site of some of the earliest research into prairie fires. Researchers used wet burlap sacks tied to sticks to put the fires out.
UW Arboretum Fun Fact
In the 1920s, much of the Arboretum was slated to become a housing development, but the environment proved inhospitable, and all that remains today are housing foundations, walls and pathways.