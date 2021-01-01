If you had “gorp” as a student living in Witte Hall, it was more likely at a special event, since it isn't a regular menu item served in any of the residence hall eateries. Occasionally, today's UW-Madison students may find “gorp” packaged and sold in small quantities as trail mix, but the catering version you enjoyed when you were on campus is made from the recipe below:
4 1/2 oz. Cheerios cereal
4 1/2 oz. Bulk, low-fat granola cereal
2 1/4 oz. Sunflower seeds
4 1/2 oz. Blanched peanuts
4 1/2 oz. Chocolate chips
2 1/4 oz. Raisins
4 1/2 oz. Chopped, dried dates
4 1/2 oz. M&M candies
Mix and enjoy!