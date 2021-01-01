Goeden’s Fried Calamari

Unfortunately, those secret family recipes got lost in a move, according to William Goeden ’50, who still lives on Madison’s west side. He ran the former meat and fish market on University Avenue in the 1970s, before passing the recipe file to his son Michael Goeden ’83, MS’94, who oversaw the family business for another decade. Some say their secret was in the seasonings. Denizens of Goeden’s will remember its classic décor: its four-stool bar, assorted fish charts and nets on the wall, and the big picture window that was covered with Saran wrap in the drafty winters. The fresh catch was displayed on crushed ice in the original display cases. Once you tasted Goeden’s makizushi stew or clam chowder, the ambiance didn’t much matter.