Aaaaand … ACTION!

All Badgers know that the UW–Madison campus is picture perfect. As it turns out, Hollywood location scouts know it, too. Numerous films, TV shows, and documentaries have used the UW as a backdrop. The most recent feature film shot here was The Last Kiss (2006), starring Zach Braff and Rachel Bilson. The film’s producers — Tom Rosenberg ’68 and Andre Lamal ’66, MA’70 — first met on campus and filmed parts of the movie at the Union Terrace, Bascom Hill, and State Street. Perhaps the most iconic film shot on campus was Rodney Dangerfield’s Back to School (1986), the tale of a hedonistic executive who enrolls in college to inspire his son and relive the good times. Other films have been set at UW–Madison but not filmed here, including The Prince & Me (2004) and Annie Hall (1977).