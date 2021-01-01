Famous (Fictional) Alumni

Skip Navigation

Michael J. “Orange Mike” Lowrey

Here are a few more Badgers for your list, Orange Mike. UW-Madison counts these fictional characters (and the actors who played them in TV shows and movies) among its ranks:

  • Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds) in the 2008 movie Definitely, Maybe.
  • Harry Crane (Rich Sommer) on Mad Men, a TV series launched in 2007.
  • James Walker (played by actor Michael Vartan) from Big Shots, an 11-episode TV series that aired in 2007–08.
  • Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino) in the 1999 movie The Insider.
  • Laurie Forman (Lisa Robin Kelly) from That ’70s Show, a TV series that aired from 1998 to 2006 — though she didn’t graduate.
  • Allison Parker (Courtney Thorne-Smith) on Melrose Place, the original TV series from 1992 to 1999.
  • Chris (Will Arnett) on TV series Parks and Recreation, says he went to UW for both his undergrad and graduate work. Famous for quote "No, Badgers."
  • President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) in the 1995 movie The American President.*

*Update: HQ thanks Craig Stanke ’77 and Richard Friedman ’65 for catching this one — though technically, President Shepherd was not an alum. A Wisconsin native and avowed fan of the Green Bay Packers, he attended Stanford University and then taught at the University of Wisconsin.

