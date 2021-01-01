Skip Navigation

Thad Matzke ’88

You lost your diploma? Well, that’s okay: the Office of the Registrar can replace it!

Visit registrar.wisc.edu/alumni and click "Duplicate Diploma Request." There is a $50 fee, and your diploma should arrive in six to eight weeks.

