Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Counting Cows

Counting Cows

Esther Seidlitz
March 17, 2022
Flamingle >

How’d we do? Let us know in the comments! If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Campus After Shutdown

When did the UW campus shut down due to COVID-19, and what does it look like two years later?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Are you a lawyer or an engineer in the UW’s Saint Patrick’s Day rivalry?

UW engineering and law students of yore fought for decades to claim St. Patrick as a fellow engineer or lawyer. Who do you side with in this forgotten rivalry?

Read More >
Flamingle,
News

How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.