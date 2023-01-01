Chancellor’s Investiture

It’s natural to wonder about this: UW–Madison doesn’t have a very extensive history with investitures. We only know of two: in January 1850, the UW’s first chancellor, John Lathrop, had a public inauguration ceremony (which followed a private investiture in October 1849). And in 2008, Chancellor Biddy Martin PhD’85 had a formal welcome ceremony — though not called an investiture. The word investiture is Latin in origin: its root, invest, meaning essentially to clothe. An investiture is a ceremony in which someone is symbolically installed into an office and receives its robes and regalia. Investitures first became a thing in the middle ages. (If you remember History 115, you might recall something called “the Investiture Controversy,” in which the pope and the Holy Roman Emperor fought over who had the right to invest bishops. Thank you, Prof. Lapina!) At UW–Madison, some campus units have investitures for professors or deans, and on April 14, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin will have an investiture ceremony. It will be hard to match Lathrop’s to-do. That was a grand occasion: Madison businesses shut down, the legislature closed, there was a parade, and women were forced to watch from a separate balcony. The regents made a speech investing Lathrop “with all the authority, privileges, and emoluments” of office, and the freshly emolumated Lathrop hosted a ball. Mnookin’s investiture will also have many events. This time, women will be allowed in.