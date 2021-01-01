Chair Inventory

One of the most recognized symbols in Madison, the sunburst-patterned chairs on the Terrace have been enjoyed by generations of UW students, faculty and staff, Union members and the public. The Union relies on members of the campus, Madison and surrounding communities to let them know if green, orange or yellow Terrace chairs are where they shouldn't be so they can contact UW Police. As far as prevention, all Terrace furniture is inventoried biannually and engraved with a unique identifier. For those who may be tempted to acquire the tables and chairs less honestly, the Union has cameras on the Terrace.