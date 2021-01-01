There are 56 total carillon bells in the carillon tower, located at the top of Observatory Drive in front of the Social Science building. The tower itself is the thirteenth largest carillon tower in the country and was a gift to the UW from the classes of 1917–1926. It seems that the bells were actually supposed to be put into the Bascom Hall dome once it was rebuilt after the 1916 fire. Unfortunately, the dome was left out of the reconstruction and therefore, so too were the bells. The bells were made in England and the Netherlands, and each can weigh as much as three and one-half tons.