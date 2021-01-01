Capitol Statue

The statue atop the state capitol building is named "Wisconsin" and was placed on the capitol dome as a symbol of the state's motto, "Forward." Daniel Chester French, who also created the fabulous Abraham Lincoln statue for the Lincoln Memorial, sculpted "Wisconsin" to symbolize the spirit of Wisconsin progress. She looks toward Lake Monona with her right hand outstretched, while her left hand cradles a globe with an eagle perched on it. On top of her helmet is the state animal, the badger. French sculpted the15 foot, five inch, three-ton statue in 1914 for a cost of $20,325.