Campus Master Plan

I’m always pleased to see new grads like you, Kayla, take an interest in the past and future of your great alma mater. During the past century, the university has written a series of master plans to shape the campus, some of which were followed, others abandoned. The most recent plan, drafted in 2005, is a document that defines the principles by which the physical spaces of campus are organized. With so much new development under way, this plan may turn out to be one of the most influential in campus history. The plan includes revitalizing the East Campus Mall and the West Campus areas, and creating the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, among other endeavors. You can read more and view plan drawings online.