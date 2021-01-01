There are dozens of dining spaces on campus — at least two dozen between Memorial Union and Union South alone. But there are only six official University Housing cafeterias. Of these, Four Lakes Market in Dejope Hall is the only one not named for a person. It’s named for the English translation of Dejope, the Ho-Chunk name for the Madison area. Liz’s Market in Liz Waters Hall, like the building itself, is named for Elizabeth Agnes Waters. She was a graduate of the class of 1885 who later became a regent of the university. Gordon Avenue Market is nowhere near Gordon Avenue; its name comes from Edgar “Pop” Gordon, a professor of music from 1917–44 who hosted a local children’s radio program called Journeys in Music Land. Carson Gulley Center and Carson’s Market are both named for Carson Gulley , the UW’s legendary head chef from 1927–54. Gulley was the first person of color to have a UW building named for him. Newell’s Deli is named for Newell Smith ’41, the namesake of Smith Hall. He was the director of University Housing from 1953–83 and was known for being particularly responsive to changing student needs over the decades. Finally, Rheta’s Market is named for Rheta McCutchin ’56, who worked as food-service director from 1958–2002. Among other innovations, she codeveloped flexible payment systems and introduced new menu options to reflect the growing ethnic diversity of the student body.
