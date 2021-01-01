Buckingham U. Badger

When your favorite mascot has such a profound moniker, it may be a surprise to learn the “U.” doesn’t stand for anything. With the news that Bucky’s creator, William “Bill” Sasche ’50, died last month at the age of 85, came a reminder about another little-known element of Bucky’s naming history: the 1949 contest to name UW’s mascot was rigged. As Sachse once told the Wisconsin State Journal, "We knew we wanted the name Bucky, but the contest entries weren't hitting the mark," Sachse said. He told fraternity members that an entry with the name "Bucky" in it would win.”