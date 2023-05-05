Member Appreciation Event 2023

Skip Navigation

Photos by Andy Manis
May 05, 2023
On April 25, 2023, Badgers of all ages gathered at Garver Feed Mill in Madison for a spirited evening of appreciation for our Wisconsin Alumni Association members. Attendees enjoyed music, refreshments, lawn games, and more. There is no better way to celebrate this special community than by coming together and sharing in time-honored traditions with fellow Badgers. Thank you, members, for making this the place where Badgers belong.

