The UW dairy building has been making and selling ice cream for over 90 years. However, the name Babcock ice cream did not originate until after Babcock Hall, the third dairy building, was built in 1951.

Babcock Hall Dairy Store, specializing in gourmet ice cream, sells 70 different flavors of ice cream as well as frozen yogurt, sherbet, low-fat ice cream and cheese. Of all 70 flavors, butter pecan is by far the most popular.