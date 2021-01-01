Babcock Dairy Yogurt

Sorry, Erin, the only yogurt currently produced by the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant is the frozen variety. Plant manager Bill Klein tells me that several factors influenced the university’s decision to stop its yogurt production. In the early to mid-1990s, Babcock Dairy couldn’t compete with the lower prices of other yogurt brands. As sales went down, the plant was producing more yogurt than it could sell before the expiration date (approximately 40 days after it was made.) To top it off, the plant’s equipment couldn’t generate tamper-evident packaging, which is now legally required by Uncle Sam. Despite the menu change, you can continue your tradition of lunching at the Babcock Hall Dairy Store, where you and your daughter can enjoy the daily lunch specials, award-winning cheeses and locally produced milk — and Babcock ice cream for lunch!