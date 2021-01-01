Associate’s Degree Offered?

To the best of my knowledge, the answer is no. UW-Madison keeps a close count of Cumulative Degrees Granted. The report includes a list of all degrees the university has awarded, and you’ll notice it does not include associate’s degrees.

Your acquaintance might have earned an associate’s degree from one of the UW Centers, now known as UW Colleges. Before the merger of the state’s two systems of higher education in 1971, the centers were more closely associated with UW-Madison, then known as the University of Wisconsin. That might explain the misunderstanding about the degree-awarding authority.