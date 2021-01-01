This year, Camp Randall is celebrating its 100-year anniversary. That is, of course, its 100 years of existence as a football stadium. As many Badgers know, Camp Randall was a military training site used during the American Civil War, from 1861 to 1865. The grounds weren’t used as an athletic field until 1894, and in 1911, Civil War veterans convinced the state to build a memorial park commemorating the area’s history. Part of that allocation went to build the memorial arch — the Camp Randall Memorial Arch — which now marks the entrance to memorial park. Its design features two sculptures of soldiers, Young Boy Sentry and Old Veteran flanking the left and ride sides, respectively; and Old Abe, the bald-eagle mascot that traveled with the eighth Wisconsin regiment.