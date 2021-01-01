Ann Emery Hall opened on Oct. 22, 1930, as an independent women's dorm. Named for a beloved Dean of Women, it swiftly became one of the largest and most popular independent halls on campus. With its ivy-covered brick walls and intricate stone carvings of knights and rosettes gracing the vaulted wooden doorway, Ann Emery Hall was more reminiscent of a medieval manor house than an institutional dormitory. Sadly, after four decades of service to students, the hall closed its doors in 1971 due to the increasing demand for off-campus apartments. Ironically, the charming building on Langdon Street is now a private apartment complex.