Alabama or Wisconsin?

Your calendar’s publisher appears to be geographically challenged. Union troops burned down the University of Alabama campus in April 1865, during the American Civil War. Only seven buildings survived the burning, including the president’s mansion. Frances Louisa Garland, wife of President Landon C. Garland, saved the home from destruction when she demanded the soldiers put out the flames in its path. Ironically, it was her husband’s involvement in the war that might well have put the campus in danger. After years of lobbying the Legislature to transform the university into a military school, Garland was authorized to start training troops for the Confederacy in 1860. After the fire and a year of trying to rebuild the campus, Garland accepted a position at the University of Mississippi in 1867. The University of Alabama reopened in 1871.